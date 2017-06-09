advertisement
Trump’s social media director violated federal law with his tweet calling for the defeat of a primary candidate

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Dan Scavino, a longtime Trump aide who has worked his way up from golf caddy to White House social media director, violated the Hatch Act when he posted a tweet (in his official capacity) on April 1, 2017, calling for the defeat of Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) in a primary election, reports the New York Times‘s Eric Lipton. The Hatch Act is a federal law that limits federal employees from engaging in political activities.

