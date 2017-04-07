From LinkedIn Makeovers To How Successful People Wake Up: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned what it takes to make your LinkedIn profile pop, what successful execs do to kick off and finish their workdays, and how learning to like other people can make you happier in life and work.
These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of April 1:
1. Want To Be Happier And More Successful? Learn To Like Other People
Most self-improvement advice comes down to tips for upgrading some part of ourselves—the focus is on us and what we need to do. However, research from the University of Georgia hints that there may be an overlooked approach to much the same outcomes: seeing the good in others. This week we explored why the best self-help advice may not have much to do with ourselves at all.
2. Career Experts Make Over These Mediocre LinkedIn Profiles
It’s no longer enough to have a crisp resume—your LinkedIn presence also needs to be on point. But what exactly makes a compelling profile? Fast Company asked a few career experts to revamp some less-than-stellar LinkedIn profiles and offer a few tips for crafting profiles that drive recruiters to reach out about that next great opportunity.
3. How The Most Successful People Start And End Their Workdays
What you do when you first wake up and before you go to bed can impact how productive you’ll be for the hours in between. While no hack and habit is universal, it never hurts to take inspiration from successful leaders and entrepreneurs. From 20-minute morning strolls to reading the New York Times on mobile (yes, you read that right), here’s how a few of them rise and shine, then power down.
4. How I Managed To Save Money On A $25,000 Salary In New York City
Ask anybody who’s tried it—saving money in New York City is no easy thing to do. But one millennial not only figured out how to stretch an annual salary of less than $30,000 but also put a little money away in the process. Here’s how she made that happen in one of the most expensive cities in the world.
5. Why More Tech Companies Are Hiring People Without Degrees
The typical stereotype of a Silicon Valley employee is often a computer science grad from Stanford or MIT. But in recent years, the tech industry has come to understand how this can create a homogenous workforce and has begun to recruit outside those networks. One pool of talent tech that companies are tapping more now includes those without college degrees but with technical skills. Here’s a look at why—and how they’re making it happen.