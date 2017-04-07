From LinkedIn Makeovers To How Successful People Wake Up: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned what it takes to make your LinkedIn profile pop, what successful execs do to kick off and finish their workdays, and how learning to like other people can make you happier in life and work.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of April 1:

Most self-improvement advice comes down to tips for upgrading some part of ourselves—the focus is on us and what we need to do. However, research from the University of Georgia hints that there may be an overlooked approach to much the same outcomes: seeing the good in others. This week we explored why the best self-help advice may not have much to do with ourselves at all.

It’s no longer enough to have a crisp resume—your LinkedIn presence also needs to be on point. But what exactly makes a compelling profile? Fast Company asked a few career experts to revamp some less-than-stellar LinkedIn profiles and offer a few tips for crafting profiles that drive recruiters to reach out about that next great opportunity.