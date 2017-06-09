Pandora bails on selling tickets, offloads TicketFly to Eventbrite

It’s not the acquisition many expected, but Pandora just got a $480 million investment from SiriusXM. At the same time, Pandora is selling TicketFly, the ticket-selling service it acquired in 2015, to Eventbrite for $200 million. So much for the idea of Pandora getting into the ticketing business and rewiring the way concerts get booked and sold. For now, it seems like the streaming pioneer’s biggest priority is sorting out its core business and trying to become a legit player in the on-demand subscription market dominated by Spotify.