Technology titan Tim Cook warns against technology running amok

Today, Apple CEO Tim Cook delivered MIT’s commencement speech in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He spoke about his career trajectory and how working at Apple—and meeting Steve Jobs—helped the technology guru find his life’s purpose.

While the speech revolved around finding one’s purpose in a profession, Cook also warned about technology’s potential ills. “Technology alone isn’t the solution,” he said, “sometimes it’s even part of the problem.” He named some specific culprits including fake news and “social media that becomes antisocial.”

Cook concluded this line of thought by imploring the graduates to imbue future technology with humanity and empathy. “I’m not worried about artificial intelligence giving computers the ability to think like humans,” he said. “I’m worried about people thinking like computers without values or compassion.”