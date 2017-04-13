How To Figure Out If You’ll Be Happy Moving To A New City For A Job

Every year, a new crop of “best places” lists emerges. There are best places to live, places with the best opportunities for job seekers , and even top cities for millennial entrepreneurs . If you’re job seeking or thinking about starting a business, these lists might offer tempting options to move to a market rich with opportunities.

But before you start packing, there are a few things you should consider to decide whether that hot city for startups or new jobs is the right fit for you, says Lauren Herring, CEO of Impact Group, a career transition and move-coaching company. And while some of the things that can make or break a move to a new locale are pretty obvious, other things that matter might not be what you think they are, she says.

“People in California, for example, think they’re happier than people in Cleveland, but generally, they’re not. It really comes down to who you’re spending your time with and what you’re doing with your time. If you can fill your life in the right ways in those two main areas, I think most people can find happiness in a lot of different areas,” she says.

Here are five key steps to take before you make your move.

Prioritize Personal Versus Professional

If you’re focused on growing your career, sometimes personal sacrifices need to be made to get to where you want to go, while other times, it’s all family (and friends) first, Herring says. Your first step is to get clear on the reason behind your decision.

If you have a spouse or significant other and children, it’s a decision that should probably be made together, and you also need to think about the needs they’ll have. For example, will your spouse be able to find work, and will you be able to secure the schools and other resources you need for your family? What will you do if your spouse can’t find work or if you have trouble building a new social life? Are you ready to tough it out until you begin to put down roots in your new home?

Take A Time Inventory

Consider how you like to spend your free time and what your new region has to offer, says moving expert Ali Wenzke, author of the blog, The Art of Happy Moving. If you’re a big Broadway show buff and move to a suburban area with no theater scene, you’re probably going to miss it. If most social activities include activities like hiking and camping, but you’re not that outdoorsy, you might feel out of place. Wenzke suggests making a list of how you spend your free time and researching the region to find out if it has offerings that will satisfy your leisure preferences.