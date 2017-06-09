Facebook posts mocking the Thai royal family lead to a 35-year prison sentence

A social media user in Thailand was given 35-year prison sentence over Facebook posts that mocked the country’s royal family. The 33-year-old man allegedly posted a series of photos, comments, and videos using a fake account that impersonated another person he was in a fight with, according to TechCrunch , which cited a report from the local reform group iLaw. The group identified the man simply as Whichai.

Thailand has strict lèse majesté laws that make it illegal to mock the royal family, and the military-run government has been cracking down, going so far as to threaten to jail Facebook users who like, share, or even look at offending posts on social media, the Bangkok Post reported last month. Whichai’s 35-year sentence is the most severe yet, BP reports. Initially, he was sentenced to 70 years but the court cut that in half after he confessed.



[Photo: hanibaram/iStock]