Uber is interviewing engineers from Luxe valet service 

Despite the damning headlines and all the controversy over sexist workplace issues, Uber is continuing business as usual. That includes considering an acquisition of some of Luxe Valet’s engineers and technology. The company is currently in talks with Luxe about a solution that involves short-term car rentals, according to the Wall Street Journal. Luxe has reportedly struggled with costs and it shut down its app last month. Founders Curtis Lee and Craig Martin will apparently retain the Luxe name and some of its technology with plans to relaunch.