Five Easy Ways To Calm Your Nerves Five Minutes Before Your Job Interview

Let’s face it—no one likes to be judged. But like it or not, that is exactly what a job interview is: a judgment zone. It’s also your chance to show that you’re the right person for the job, but if you’re not confident that you’ve got what it takes, the interviewer won’t be either.

If it’s any comfort, know that plenty of people are worried that their anxiety will sabotage their job interview performance. According to a 2013 study by Harris Interactive and Everest College, 92% of U.S. adults are anxious about job interviews, and 17% of people ranked fear of being nervous as their top concern.

Luckily, you can cross “nervous about being nervous” off your list with these stress-relief exercises that will help to calm your job interview anxiety.

1. Do A Mental Dress Rehearsal

Most career experts will advise you to practice answering interview questions, but there’s another kind of rehearsal that can prepare you in a different way—the rehearsal that’s all in your mind.

“Research shows that experiencing success increases our confidence, even if that experience is imagined,” says Harley Sears, an Arkansas-based consulting hypnotist. To get into a mental rehearsal, Sears recommends that you make yourself comfortable, close your eyes, take a few deep breaths, and allow your muscles to relax.

“See yourself as calm, focused, and prepared—confidently answering any questions throughout the successful interview. Allow yourself to feel strong, confident, and proud while visualizing your successful interview.”

2. Listen To A Motivational Playlist

Star in your own episode of “Carpool Karaoke” on your way to the interview, and you could sing your way into a Zen-like state for interview success.

“Movement and music can instantly get you in a place of confidence,” says Jennifer Davis, a New Jersey–based leadership coach. “Pick a favorite song that fills your heart with passion. Songs and movements that connect you with your best self will allow you to fully experience power in the moment, and then you can go in and crush it!”