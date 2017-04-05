Tina Brown On The Future Of Feminism

Something changed over the last few months—for the country, women, and for Tina Brown. The former Vanity Fair and New Yorker editor is putting on her eighth Women In The World summit this week, which features panels and speeches from some of the most accomplished women in the news. But this year is different.

“We’ve seen a feminist rejuvenation,” Brown says. “What is interesting and has been so fascinating to see is how Hillary Clinton’s loss motivated women in a way that her run never really did.”

Brown says that the current political situation is only one part of the complex state of women’s right in the world, and the summit will be representative of such.Hillary Clinton is headlining the event, which also includes speakers like Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards, and actress Lena Dunhan.

Clinton has attended every Women in the World summit other than last year’s, Brown tells me, so it only makes sense that she’d participate in this one. “Hillary has always been deeply engaged in the rights of women globally,” Brown says, and “Women in the World has always spoken to that interest she’s always shown.” But Brown doesn’t know if Clinton will share her thoughts on her loss or the current administration. “I don’t know what she will want to say but I’m sure it will be reflective,” says Brown. “I think what women are really hoping does is talk about going forward in terms of what women should now be focused on in terms of protect their rights and advancing their rights.”

This could too be an inflection point for Brown herself. She’s been hosting this event for nearly a decade now. Since her last news media role at The Daily Beast, she’s kept a relatively low profile.

Though her company, Tina Brown Live Media, is, well, a media company, she knows she cannot do what she did for so many years. “I wouldn’t want to back to edit a magazine now,” she admits. Things have just changed too much. Her news consumption has “totally transitioned into digital” and she knows that things are not the same, at least in terms of the media business. During her brief stint back in media some five years ago, she says she thought to herself “am I out of my mind?”

Brown rose to prominence during a time when women extremely under repersented in media. She recalls being one of the only female executives at Conde Nast; “We were a lot lonelier in my era,” she says. She also mentioned being the first woman editor to get pregnant at the company. She said her pregnacy was the HR department’s first experiment into whether or not the maternity policy worked. “It wasn’t normal at that moment for women to do what we all take for granted.” Those high-ups like her who did juggle work and kids, Brown says, were in something like a secret society. This is the world that trained her. Now, thankfully, things are a bit different. “There’s a lot more solidarity,” she says