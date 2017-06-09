This leaked memo sent by Uber’s Travis Kalanick set guidelines on having sex with employees

The “Miami letter,” which was obtained by Recode , laid out ground rules on sexual activity for about 400 Uber staff members who were attending a company event in Miami in 2013. The memo, a reflection of the ride-hailing giant’s frat-house culture, was reportedly notorious at Uber and included such lines as “You better read this or I’ll kick your ass.” Among the guidelines was: “Do not have sex with another employee UNLESS a) you have asked that person for that privilege and they have responded with an emphatic “YES! I will have sex with you” AND b) the two (or more) of you do not work in the same chain of command.”

Other cringeworthy lines from the memo:

• “Yes, that means that Travis will be celibate on this trip. #CEOLife #FML [Fuck My Life].”

• “There will be a $200 puke charge for any public displays on the Shore Club premises.”

• “Do not throw large kegs off of tall buildings.”