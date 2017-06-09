advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This leaked memo sent by Uber’s Travis Kalanick set guidelines on having sex with employees

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The “Miami letter,” which was obtained by Recode, laid out ground rules on sexual activity for about 400 Uber staff members who were attending a company event in Miami in 2013. The memo, a reflection of the ride-hailing giant’s frat-house culture, was reportedly notorious at Uber and included such lines as “You better read this or I’ll kick your ass.” Among the guidelines was: “Do not have sex with another employee UNLESS a) you have asked that person for that privilege and they have responded with an emphatic “YES! I will have sex with you” AND b) the two (or more) of you do not work in the same chain of command.”

Other cringeworthy lines from the memo:

• “Yes, that means that Travis will be celibate on this trip. #CEOLife #FML [Fuck My Life].”

• “There will be a $200 puke charge for any public displays on the Shore Club premises.” 

• “Do not throw large kegs off of tall buildings.” 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life