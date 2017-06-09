advertisement
Google sells robotics labs Boston Dynamics and Schaft to SoftBank

By Marcus Baram

For an undisclosed price, Google sold Boston Dynamics, which is known for its stunning technology such as four-legged robots that move like animals, to the giant Japanese firm. The lab, known for its 28-mile-per-hour robotic cheetah and a robot that can walk up and down stairs, was acquired by Google in 2013 when Android co-inventor Andy Rubin was focusing on the company’s experimental efforts. 

SoftBank also snapped up Schaft, a Japanese robotics firm best known for the walking robot it revealed to the world last year. Sources tell Recode that the labs never “fully integrated into the company.” SoftBank is a natural fit—it bought Aldebaran in 2012, the robotics firm that makes Pepper, the popular human-like robot used in stores in Japan and the U.S.



