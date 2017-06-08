Amazon’s Rekognition uses deep learning to recognize celebrities

Amazon‘s deep learning-powered image detection and recognition service got an upgrade on Thursday: It can detect celebrities. The service, part of Amazon’s web services for developers, already could detect things like people, cars, and other inanimate objects and is being used to help police, but wouldn’t get as specific as naming the individual pictured.
We gave it a try with mixed results. The service wasn’t entirely sure that a photo of young Britney Spears was in fact her, but it was much more confident when it incorrectly identified a photo of MC Hammer as Homeland‘s David Harewood (although it did correctly identify Hammer later when we uploaded a pic with the words “MC Hammer” spelled out behind him). Another photo of Snoop Dogg, however, was identified with 100% accuracy.
There’s no denying his distinctive look.