Amazon’s Rekognition uses deep learning to recognize celebrities

Amazon ‘s deep learning-powered image detection and recognition service got an upgrade on Thursday: It can detect celebrities. The service, part of Amazon’s web services for developers, already could detect things like people, cars, and other inanimate objects and is being used to help police , but wouldn’t get as specific as naming the individual pictured.

We gave it a try with mixed results. The service wasn’t entirely sure that a photo of young Britney Spears was in fact her, but it was much more confident when it incorrectly identified a photo of MC Hammer as Homeland‘s David Harewood (although it did correctly identify Hammer later when we uploaded a pic with the words “MC Hammer” spelled out behind him). Another photo of Snoop Dogg, however, was identified with 100% accuracy.

There’s no denying his distinctive look.





