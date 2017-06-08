advertisement
John McCain’s weird questioning was the most tweeted moment of James Comey’s hearing

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

We know what you did today. While former FBI director James Comey was being grilled by the Senate over his meetings with President Trump, Twitter users sent a staggering 3.6 million tweets about the hearing. That’s according to new data from Twitter, which looked at tweets sent between 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 

The most tweeted-about moment goes to John McCain’s baffling line of questioning, during which the Arizona senator couldn’t seem to grasp the difference between an open investigation and a closed one. The second most tweeted moment goes to Comey’s T-shirt-ready “Lordy” comment, followed by his “no fuzz” remark.


