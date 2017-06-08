Finally! A clever use of AR in a lifestyle brand

The quarterly subscription service FabFitFun , which offers women a $50 box worth of lifestyle products, just launched a clever new use of augmented reality. Members can download a smartphone app then use it to view every part of the box, starting with the exterior. Recently, FabFitFun has been working with artists to create elaborate designs on the box. This month, by looking at the box through your smartphone’s viewfinder, the images on the box will seem to come alive.

That’s a fun little trick, but the AR will also be used for more practical purposes. When someone gets a subscription box, the first thing they do is take out products and go online to learn about them. This new app takes a step out of that process. Scanning a product immediately reveals details about how to use it and what the brand is all about. Finally: a use of AR that isn’t totally superfluous!