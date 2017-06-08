Facebook is clearly eager to keep touting the benefits of its Instant Articles program. In a blog post today, company project manager Harshit Agarwal said more than 10,000 publishers are now publishing articles through the platform, and that it’s grown by 25% in the last six months. More crucially, he also said, “Instant Articles now pays out more than $1 million per day to publishers via Facebook Audience Network.” In other words, pay no attention to recent media reports about high-profile publishers like the New York Times, the Guardian, and Fox News abandoning the platform due to mounting frustrations.