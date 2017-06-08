Facebook is clearly eager to keep touting the benefits of its Instant Articles program. In a blog post today, company project manager Harshit Agarwal said more than 10,000 publishers are now publishing articles through the platform, and that it’s grown by 25% in the last six months. More crucially, he also said, “Instant Articles now pays out more than $1 million per day to publishers via Facebook Audience Network.” In other words, pay no attention to recent media reports about high-profile publishers like the New York Times, the Guardian, and Fox News abandoning the platform due to mounting frustrations.
In March, Facebook began to experiment with ad units in related articles as a way to help publishers better monetize Instant Articles. (A chief complaint about the program is that publishers just aren’t making enough money from it.) Agarwal says Facebook has been encouraged by the initial results and is expanding the test to all publishers today. So here’s hoping. Check out his full post here for details.