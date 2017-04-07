Three Questions I Ask Every Job Candidate To Test Their Soft Skills

So-called “soft skills,” by many accounts, are in high demand and short supply . But one of the reasons why things like communication, critical thinking, attention to detail, and the like seem so hard to find among job candidates is because hiring managers and recruiters aren’t all that good at testing for them. Unlike knowledge of JavaScript, you can’t always quickly determine whether somebody simply has it down or doesn’t. So as a workaround, I’ve started relying more and more on these three interview questions to reveal candidates’ soft skills.

1. “How Did You Prepare For This Interview?”

This “meta” question is a great way for me to gauge your attention to detail. Candidates usually come ready an anecdote to illustrate their focus on details when it comes to their work, but asking about interview prep forces them to stay on their toes. I can almost always tell whether you’ve Googled our company last-minute or have really done your homework.

But in my experience, the key to mastering this question is to not just answer it literally. Browsing our website, our social media profiles, and our Glassdoor reviews are a given. Instead, I’m looking to be impressed with something you unearthed in your research on us that you can weave back into the conversation. For example:

When I was browsing your site, I thought it was so smart to include sample score reports in the testing section. That’s the first thing I’d want to see if I was an employer considering purchasing your product.

(I run a company that creates pre-employment tests to help employers make more informed hiring choices.) This little anecdote tells me you took more than a cursory glance at our site. You’ve proven you have a knack for detail and the patience to dig a little deeper.

As a job candidate, even if you’re not asked the “How did you prepare?” question, you can still find ways to drop hints about your stellar interview prep into the conversation. Bring up something you found puzzling or interesting in your research, and use it to segue into a relevant personal story that makes you look good (and maybe even flatters the employer a little). Say you learned on The Muse that the company hosts hackathons every quarter. It’s totally appropriate to brag about your hackathon win at your university, and to ask about the coolest “hacks” the company’s employees have come up with over the years.

2. “Could You Tell Me More About This Job You Held A Few Years Ago?”

Not the job you’re in right now but the one that’s two or three positions down your resume. I love this question for two reasons. For one, it gives you a chance to tell me a story about how you process information on the job and adapt accordingly. And because it taps into your past experience rather than something you’re doing every single day already, it pushes you to reflect on a job function you’ve moved on from. So not only does this shed light on your critical thinking skills, it also asks you to think critically about the experiences through which you developed them in the first place.