New Blood: “The Transfiguration” And The Horror Genre’s Continuing Maturity

After graduating from film school in 1996, O’Shea found work in various production gigs that ultimately left him disenchanted and, soon thereafter, with a laundry list of odd jobs including cab driver and bouncer, and an eight-year stint as a computer repairman. At the behest of his girlfriend, producer Susan Leber, O’Shea began writing again and put himself on a strict deadline: make something happen in 10 years or quit. Six years in, something did happen: O’Shea found financing to make his film. Better still, in 2016, that film went on to be an official selection for the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard category.

The Transfiguration follows Milo (Eric Ruffin), a 14-year-old loner who’s convinced he’s a vampire. As Milo’s appetite for blood intensifies, the weight of what it means to get that blood begins to wear him down to a breaking point. The Transfiguration is masterful in its quiet, slow-burning intensity that smudges the line between “horror” and “coming-of-age drama,” which wasn’t necessarily O’Shea’s intention.

“After the first screening, the people that liked it all said, ‘my God–you made such a beautiful film!’ And my first thought was, ‘wait, is a horror movie supposed to be beautiful? Did I screw up somewhere along the line?” O’Shea says. “We briefly discussed [adding more suspense] but enough people were connecting with it so we kept it the way it is.”

Capitalizing on happy accidents and scant resources informed a good portion of O’Shea’s creative decisions in building the world of The Transfiguration. His shoestring budget led to live location shooting across Queens and New York City, where the camera would stay at a distance to capture both scripted moments of the actors and the unscripted reality of their surroundings.

“To me, that’s a way to make a low-budget movie, using your limitations as your strength like shooting on the street,” O’Shea says. “Suddenly my low-budget reality is my production design, which I think gives an authenticity to the entire film.”

Watch The Transfiguration closely and something becomes quite evident: there’s barely a presence of adults in the film–they’re either heard and not seen or vice-versa. Minimizing the adults only magnifies what’s unfurling in the lives of the teenagers and constructs a somewhat eery sense of lawlessness and lack of supervision that pulls the tension tighter.