Not suspicious at all! Qatar-based Al Jazeera is facing a barrage of hacker attacks 

Al Jazeera, the at-times controversial media outlet backed by the government of Qatar, says it’s facing “ systematic and continual hacking attempts ” that are “gaining intensity and taking various forms.” The company says its systems haven’t been compromised.

The digital attacks come amid a growing rift between Qatar and neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and after reports that Russian hackers planted incendiary fake news on a Qatari state news site to help spur the crisis.