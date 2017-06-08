Not suspicious at all! Qatar-based Al Jazeera is facing a barrage of hacker attacks 

Al Jazeera, the at-times controversial media outlet backed by the government of Qatar, says it’s facing “systematic and continual hacking attempts” that are “gaining intensity and taking various forms.” The company says its systems haven’t been compromised.
The digital attacks come amid a growing rift between Qatar and neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and after reports that Russian hackers planted incendiary fake news on a Qatari state news site to help spur the crisis.
BREAKING: Al Jazeera Media Network under cyber attack on all systems, websites & social media platforms. More soon: https://t.co/9o3ihGGVjD pic.twitter.com/ZlBBEpTDf6
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 8, 2017