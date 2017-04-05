7 Common Mistakes To Avoid In Your First 30 Days On The Job

In the honeymoon period of a new job, any and everything feels possible. You’re meeting new people, settling into your office, and the luster surrounding the work that you’ll be doing is as radiant as ever. Colleagues invite you to lunch, onboarding meetings abound, and your boss still cannot believe that they managed to land a talent quite like you.

While it may seem like the work world is your oyster in the first month of a new gig, there are some limits. Sure, you’re the new kid on the block and the team is lucky to have you, but this introductory period doesn’t give you carte blanche to act or do as you wish, says life and career coach Jenn DeWall. The first 30 days of a job should be dedicated to listening, learning, and getting acclimated to the office culture and your role. It’s not the time to drop proverbial bombs, institute a slew of overhauling changes, or blindly assert your expertise.

As you temper your desire to become head honcho during week one, here are 11 things you should avoid doing in your first 30 days in a new job—especially if you want to stay employed!

Mistake No. 1: Bashing Your Old Job On Social Media

Sure you’re ecstatic to start a new job and kick off a new chapter of your career, but before gloating on social media and snapping “I’m free” selfies on Instagram, remember to be gracious. No matter the reason for leaving your old company, resist the urge to bash your old job on social media.

Not only is it tacky and rude to your former employer, it could tarnish your reputation at your new job. “First impressions are everything,” says DeWall, insisting that how you present yourself both in person and online matters big time. “The perception that is being created in the first 30 days can ultimately make or break your career in the long run with the company.”

Mistake No. 2: Procrastinating On Setting Up Your Benefits

“Most companies give you a limited time to apply to their health care, so make that your first priority,” advises DeWall. “As for the 401K, too often newbies fail at properly planning their 401K and understanding how it’s set up.” Instead of avoiding what you don’t know, ask questions. “Ask about employee matching and hire a onetime session with a financial planner so you can understand how to set up your investments. The small amount that you invest in the short run can yield larger financial gains in the long run.”

Mistake No. 3: Adding All Your New Coworkers On Facebook And LinkedIn

Friending the entire team in the first week of working at a new job can come off as insincere or disingenuous. Before adding and tagging up a storm, slow down and be smart. “Feel free to use LinkedIn to connect with your new coworkers and peers that you have established relationships with,” says DeWall. However, do not friend your superior on social media. That’s a no-no, for the most part. “A rule of thumb, the more personal information that’s revealed on the social media platform, the more time you should wait before engaging with your colleagues.”