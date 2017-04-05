The Trust Virus: The Future Of Brands And Giving

A trust virus has infiltrated our psychological software destroying goodwill and our collective confidence in society. In a recent Ipsos Mori survey, charity chief executives were grouped in the same level of mistrust as trade union officials, bankers, and business leaders, with only 44% of the public trusting them to tell the truth. Trust, like privacy and truth, is fast becoming an outdated notion, a mission critical flaw when trust lies at the heart of great brands and charitable fundraising.

Brands and charities must work harder than ever to convince an increasingly desensitized consumer and hostile media that goodwill initiatives are not mere marketing devices to boost sales or donations. The notion of charitable giving risks being lost in an arms race for “likes” and lottery tickets. Truth is now backcombed, lies are rebranded, and perception trumps reality. But where does that leave the future of giving? The good news is last year, according to the Charities Aid Foundation, the United Kingdom came fourth in the World Giving Index, after Australia, the U.S., and bizarrely, Myanmar, which topped the poll of 140 countries. But the UK tops the poll of European countries (Ireland came second). So charitable giving it seems is in all our nature. But for how long?

We are entering a new age of brand activism where corporations must lead and inspire their consumers in a world where all others have let them down. Trump’s anti immigration policies caused a backlash among brands and prompted CEO’s to step up to defend their employees from feeling alienated. Finally, in this maelstrom of world upheaval brands can prove they can add true authentic value, beyond token sponsorship, or ingratiating affiliation. Charitable partnerships can move beyond mere mass market manipulation. Brand idealogy and activism can and must restore faith in a beleaguered consumer.

I spoke with Oxfam’s Head of Communications Jack Lundie who joined the charity in 2014, and has used an integrated multi-channel approach to leverage Oxfam’s cut-through in mass media to discuss themes including economic inequality, UK poverty, Gaza and Nepal, all serving to remind people of their core mission–to end the injustice of extreme poverty. He feels the trust virus is tangible.

“Support is the lifeblood of our movement, so the trust that underpins giving is a critical dependency for Oxfam. Hard-earned cash, precious time and people’s own voices are entrusted to us on a daily basis, so the idea of a trust-eroding virus that threatens this engagement demands a powerful response. Trust at the heart of giving is resilient and can be restored. Since we damaged it through inattentiveness to our fundraising agencies, we are grateful that self-correction and humility seem to have helped our supporters move on. The aggravation of this trust-crisis by media with a vested political interest in discrediting aid is unhelpful, but data reflects resilience in our supporters, whose moral conviction comes from a deeper place than media campaigns can easily dislodge. Trust is also bolstered by transparency about how we spend our supporters’ money, our efficiency and impact, and we welcome that but we’re also happy for consumers who ‘give n’ go.’ Our focus is on the supporters’ right to choose their own terms of engagement. But this virus is as much about distrust as it is trust. Tackling poverty requires us to campaign for systemic, policy-based change, and the impact of recent political turmoil presents us with a new challenge. When emotional truth can be conjured with rhetoric devoid of fact, when arguments are increasingly won in the heart rather than the mind, and when the ties that held facts, truth and trust together are unpicked, the creation of distrust in Oxfam by those threatened by our calls for change becomes easier. Spiralling economic inequality has to be tackled, but in doing so, we have prompted attempts to discredit us by those with much to lose, and a media environment that trades in baseless and binary framing makes that too easy. Brands with aspirations of purpose take note: if you really want disruption to bring meaningful change, be prepared to defend the trust on which you may depend.”

The Power of Inspiration

Tim Hollingsworth is the Chief Executive of the British Paralympic Association, and the National Paralympic Committee for the United Kingdom. He joined the organization in 2011 and, at that time, has also served as Secretary General for Paralympics GB at the London 2012, Sochi 2014, and Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, and believes sport is also suffering trust issues.

“If there is a Trust Virus across society, then sport is one of several areas currently infected. Whether it’s doping, false representation of injury or classification, betting on results or the perceived mistreatment of athletes, sport is currently under scrutiny. The general public’s perception of their favourite athletes and teams are at risk of being tainted. This can translate into commercial partnerships and traditional charitable activities. Convincing funders that your environment and your ambition is genuine is a key responsibility of every sporting body, but especially so for one like the BPA with a charitable status. On the other side of the coin, the partners we secure can equally open up organizations like the BPA to public cynicism. Do our sponsors choose to support not because they believe in our vision, but they calculate a worthy cause will provide a ‘token’ PR buffer from other, less popular sides of their activity? This is a significant backdrop against which to seek to engage in commercial partnerships and fundraising. A real and meaningful attachment needs to be made if both partners are to restore public trust. That is where I see hope, and the strength of our proposition. I do think that the Paralympic movement offers a genuine demonstration of the power of inspiration in creating and maintaining trust. Through our athletes and their incredible achievements, we are able to portray a ‘higher purpose’ – a focus on what is possible rather than what is not and a challenge to traditional perceptions of disability. We can, in the words of our vision, ‘through sport, inspire a better world for disabled people.’ Corporate brands that can share in that inspiration can gain credibility from it because of the recognizable power it has, and good it can do.”

‘Hit and Run’ Humanitarianism

Another expert in this field is Dr Irene Bruna Seu, Reader in the Dept. of Psychosocial Studies at Birbeck, University of London, and a psychoanalytic psychotherapist. Her comments are based on the findings from a four-year research project, discussed in Caring in Crisis which she co-authored with Shani Orgad, LSE.