James Comey asked a friend to leak his exchanges with Donald Trump to the press

Former FBI director James Comey is testifying to the Senate this morning about the Russia investigation and his meetings with President Trump. We already know a lot of what Comey is saying, thanks to a series of leaks to the press.
It turns out this was by design. Comey explained that he asked “a close friend” to leak his exchanges with Trump in order to prompt the appointment of a special prosecutor. When asked about his friend, Comey said it was a professor he knows at Columbia. According to the Washington Post, former federal prosecutor and current professor Daniel Charles Richman has confirmed that he is the leaker.