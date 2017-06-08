Amazon axes unlimited cloud storage, inevitably

Amazon has joined the club of companies who’ve broken their promise of unlimited cloud storage . Storage now costs $60 per terabyte, up to 30 TB, and Amazon has added a smaller 100 GB tier for $12 per year. Existing users who’ve stored more than 1 TB will have 180 days to choose a bigger plan or remove their data before Amazon deletes it, though Amazon Prime subscribers will still get unlimited storage for their photos.

Like other companies that have reneged on truly unlimited storage, such as Microsoft, Mozy, and Bitcasa, Amazon pointed to how few people actually need it. The company told USA Today that 82% of users only consume around 100 GB. In other words, Amazon didn’t want to keep paying for people who had the audacity to use what they were given. “Unlimited” may be an effective marketing hook, but it’s always unsustainable in the long run.