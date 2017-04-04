When Pop Culture and Nostalgia Fans Force A Brand’s Hands

When the film Back to the Future 2 premiered in 1989, it depicted the faraway world of 2015 as filled with pedestrians soaring through the sky. A generation of impressionable viewers, included the author of this post, came away certain that they too would one day float through the city on a fiberglass smart-tray. Ever since, rumors of actual hoverboard technology have emerged every couple of years, but these have amounted to nothing but a McRib of false hopes. At the same time, Nike has also launched an ongoing mission to make self-tying shoes—a quest that even the most jet-set sneakerheads would find ridiculously expensive. Instead of forcing brands to live up to a pop culture-ordained future, though, perhaps the next trend will have them reaching for the past.

One of the best jokes in this past weekend’s surprise-dropped Rick and Morty episode is an extended riff on Rick’s time-traveling quest to get his hands on some McDonalds Szechuan McNugget sauce. It was both entirely random, but also relatable in that many of us carry a torch for a long-discontinued item—in this case an actual obscure dipping sauce tie-in for the 1998 Disney movie, Mulan. Fortunately for Rick—and probably one of the show’s creators, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland—due to the sauce’s instant ubiquity in Twitter circles over the weekend, McDonald’s may be bringing it back.

As Business Insider reports, McDonald’s seems enthusiastic about possibly bringing this sauce back, with one of the restaurant chain’s chefs eventually tweeting that he would look into it.