Can An Army Of Tech-Equipped Health Workers Bring Medicine To Remote Villages?

After Liberia’s second civil war ended in the mid-2000s, only 51 doctors were left to serve a population of more than 4 million people. Even now, the West African country faces a severe health care deficit: Half of all mothers give birth without a trained attendant, and about 30% of Liberians live more than a hour’s walk from a clinic. A lack of primary care, health professionals say, was a prime reason Ebola spread so viciously in 2014-2015, killing 4,800 people.

Last summer, the government announced a radical plan to fill in the coverage gaps. It wants to train 4,000 community health workers to work the countryside by 2020, and it’s enlisted an innovative nonprofit to do the on-the-ground work. Founded by Rajesh Panjabi, a Liberian-Indian-American social entrepreneur, Last Mile Health is expanding health access through the use of modern technology, and rethinking what it takes to deliver basic services in remote places.

“Our thesis is we have to create career paths for informal volunteers in remote communities around the world,” Panjabi tells Fast Company. “We want to create the largest army of health workers the world has ever known.”

If Liberia was to create a full, Western-style health system in all its remote villages, many of them deep in the rainforest, it would probably take years before it was able to offer adequate care. So, as well as credentialing doctors who can make thousands of diagnoses and treatments, Liberia is training workers who focus on the most common conditions, like pneumonia, diarrhea, and malaria, and the most vulnerable groups, like children and mothers.

Last Mile Health hires workers with the equivalent of a sixth to twelfth grade education, many of whom have never had jobs before, and puts them through a six-month training program. It teaches them about community mapping, family planning, how to identify triggers for disease outbreaks, basic first aid, and other skills. Then it arms the workers with backpacks full of diagnostic devices and basic drugs, like malaria pills and antibiotics, and sends them into the countryside.

“Currently, most diagnoses are made by doctors and nurses and physician assistants,” Panjabi says. “The puzzle we’re trying to solve is how many of these diagnoses can be made safely and effectively by community health workers. They’re integrated with a team of doctors, not separate from them. But they’re extending the reach of the system.”

Panjabi and Last Mile recently won a Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship, an honor that comes with a $1.25 million stipend over three years (the money goes to the organization, not the individual). The nonprofit plans to spend the money on training and equipment. It currently employs 300 health workers in 294 communities, serving 50,000 people in Rivercess and Grand Gedeh counties. The full contingent of 4,000 workers and 400 nurse supervisors will cover up to 1.2 million people in remote areas.