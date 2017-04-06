Before-And-After Photos Show How Horrifyingly Fast The World’s Glaciers Are Melting

In 1850, there were 150 glaciers in Glacier National Park. Now there are 25. Within 15 years, scientists project, all the glaciers may have melted away.

Similar melting is happening around the rest of the world (though other glaciers may survive a bit longer). A set of before-and-after photos published in the Geological Society of America’s GSA Today journal documents some of the changes. In Alaska, the melting Mendenhall Glacier shrank nearly 1,800 feet between 2007 and 2015. In Switzerland, the Trint Glacier retreated twice as much over roughly the same period. In Peru, the Qori Kalis Glacier shrank more than 3,700 feet between 1978 and 2016.

Researchers collaborated on the paper with photographer James Balog–featured in the documentary Chasing Ice–who began traveling to photograph glaciers in 2007 in the Extreme Ice Survey.

“It’s very hard to cast the photographic evidence aside as being an opinion,” co-author Patrick Burkhart, a geology and geography professor at Slippery Rock University, tells Fast Company.

The Extreme Ice Survey team has placed cameras in 36 remote locations in the Rockies, the Andes, the Alps, the Himalayas, Iceland, South Georgia, Antarctica, and Alaska. The custom kits are designed to automatically take photos every half hour during the day. The team periodically travels to collect the memory sticks inside.

Some of the photos have been used by researchers studying glaciers, though Balog began taking them as a way to viscerally communicate the effects of climate change to the public.

“I realized that, yes, glaciers are the canary in the global coal mine, and they’re definitely a way we can see and touch and hear and feel climate change in action,” he says. “I want to make that immediate and comprehensible for the general public. A lot of the climate change that goes on in the world is not very visual–it’s subtle. The air is changing around you, this invisible substance, and weather conditions around you change, but they’re changing over time. They’re changing over a lot of time. It’s hard to express climate change visually.”