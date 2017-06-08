Is SXSW leaving Austin? Don’t be ridiculous

After the Texas legislature passed a controversial law that would ban so-called sanctuary cities, two U.S. senators are calling on the CEO of Austin’s South by Southwest to uproot the seminal festival to another state—but don’t hold your breath. Senators Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, both Democrats, penned a letter to SXSW chief Roland Swenson suggesting he start shopping for a new home. Swenson has indeed been a harsh critic of anti-immigration policies, but he quickly dismissed the idea that picking up and leaving Austin is the solution.