Is SXSW leaving Austin? Don’t be ridiculous

After the Texas legislature passed a controversial law that would ban so-called sanctuary cities, two U.S. senators are calling on the CEO of Austin’s South by Southwest to uproot the seminal festival to another state—but don’t hold your breath. Senators Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, both Democrats, penned a letter to SXSW chief Roland Swenson suggesting he start shopping for a new home. Swenson has indeed been a harsh critic of anti-immigration policies, but he quickly dismissed the idea that picking up and leaving Austin is the solution.
“Austin is our home and an integral part of who we are,” he said in a statement. If you’ve been to the festival, you’ll probably have a hard time disagreeing with him. The Texas capital essentially becomes one giant block party for two weeks every spring.
Austin’s mayor, Steve Adler, also agrees, calling the idea of SXSW leaving Austin “the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.” For more on this, check out KSAT, Austin Business Journal, and the Austin American-Statesman.
[Photo: Flickr user shelbysdrummond]