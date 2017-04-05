If Your Talk Doesn’t Do These Three Things, Don’t Give It

Whether you’re giving a toast at a wedding or a big keynote address at a trade show, you know you need to get your act together. What you may not know is how. After all, there’s separate advice out there for giving impromptu speeches like toasts and for delivering more formal talks before large audiences. But no matter how those experiences differ, they all need to accomplish three key things. Here’s what they are and how to pull it off.

1. Entertain

This is the base of the pyramid. The starting point. Table stakes. Want to know how entertained your audience will be by the time you get up to talk? In short, very. For starters, we all touch our phones 2,500 times a day (not a misprint), according to researchers at Dscout. We’re scrolling Instagram, watching SNL clips, reading fantasy football trash-talk, and listening to podcasts. This is now your competition. So how do you beat it?

Well, you have one major advantage over the latest Wait But Why article, and it is that you’re here. You’re live. You’re in the flesh. No one’s doing stand-up in the other corner. It’s all you. You get a deeper personal connection from the beginning. Nobody needs a Wi-Fi signal or has to tap a link to watch you. You get 30 seconds of free attention. (Think of it this way: Since almost 20% of YouTube views last less than four seconds, according to the major streaming platforms, you should actually be thankful.)

So what do you need to do with that momentary leg up you have on your listeners’ attention? Reward it immediately. Show the audience the bonus they get by paying attention to you. Raise interest as you get onstage, create a laugh, but most importantly, be the most into your speech of anyone there. The audience can only rise to your level of excitement—nobody else’s—so no apologizing, no self-deprecating, and no remarking, “Well, now how am I gonna follow that?!”

A good test is this: If your speech entertains one other person you’re close to (especially a friend or significant other) during a dry run, it will entertain a whole room. Start with the toughest critic first.

Related: How To Add Humor To A Presentation In The Least Cringeworthy Way Possible

2. Educate

Humans are learning animals. We’re always growing our minds, abilities, and knowledge. That’s just practical: Education makes us better at our jobs, better with our money, and better at navigating our relationships, so we tend to seek it out. But even when we aren’t actively learning, our brains are absorbing new information—including from the content that entertains us. Podcasts teach us a thing or two from the experts; even those SNL clips give us perspectives on the news. In fact, why are you on this site right now? Chances are you came here to learn something.

So what is your speech teaching? Make sure you can write out the answer to that question in fewer than 140 characters. If the essence of your message is too complicated to tweet, it’s too complicated period: “I’m teaching our hundred closest friends which formative moments shaped my daughter’s beautiful personality” (wedding toast); “I’m teaching my employees why they should feel proud about last year’s results and excited about next year’s goals” (all-hands meeting); or, “I’m giving people new techniques to apply at work to improve their personal well-being” (TEDx–style talk).