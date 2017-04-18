How Airlines Are Using Technology To Seem More Human

There was a time when buying an airline ticket required a face-to-face interaction with an employee, someone who could offer you impeccable customer service and build a relationship with you that would make you want to use the airline again and again. Today, most of us purchase plane tickets online. While that’s great for convenience, it means that between online booking and digital check-in, the majority of us only interact with airline employees when we’re scanning our boarding pass to get on the plane or requesting a cocktail mid-flight.

In place of more regular human interaction, airlines rely on loyalty programs where frequent flyers can earn rewards for sticking with their favorite carriers. It’s an obvious choice for business travelers, but less so for the bulk of customers who don’t fly as frequently. While families planning that once-a-year trip to Disney World represent big business for airlines, connecting with them and convincing them to buy a ticket from one airline over another is much harder.

“When you look at the airlines, especially the low-cost airlines, it’s really a dog-eat-dog kind of business,” says Jay McCarthy, VP of Product Marketing at the marketing tool company Qubit. “You have very demanding customers that are able to switch to your competitor at a moment’s notice. You have literally seconds and probably one shot at really engaging the customer.”

Qubit works with a variety of businesses to create personalized online experiences using artificial intelligence and machine learning. The goal is to make those experiences seem more like an interaction with a real person. The company’s clients include Emirates, Jet2, Thomas Cook Airlines, and Condor Airlines (in addition to retailers like Topshop, Ubisoft, and Superdry.) In August, Qubit announced a partnership with the low-cost airline Spirit, and another with Frontier last month.

“You have these fleeting moments of opportunity where someone might only be in the market for a flight for a very short period of time, so you’ve really got to have your act together,” McCarthy says. “I think that’s why a lot of the airlines are looking at technology like this to really build the better moments of opportunity.”

Getting Personal

So, what exactly is involved in creating a personalized experience? McCarthy says it varies from client to client.

“Every customer that we work with, we go through a process where we learn about what they already have in place, and what’s important for their business,” says McCarthy.