Comey hearing live stream: Here’s how cord-cutters can watch the former FBI director’s testimony

If you’re on Twitter, you already know it’s #ComeyDay, but lest you have forgotten that James Comey will be testifying before the Senate intelligence committee this morning, we have you covered. Comey’s testimony—during which he will discuss his meetings with President Trump in detail—begins at 10 a.m. ET and will likely drive the news cycle for most of the day. If you don’t have cable, or you’re just stuck at work, there will be live streams of Comey’s testimony all over the internet. My personal favorite is the one from PBS NewsHour, because, well, why not support PBS? The video is embedded below.