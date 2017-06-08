advertisement
Russian hackers used Britney Spears’ Instagram to control malware, say security researchers

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

It seems like another deleted scene from Idiocracy. Many of the faded pop queen’s Instagram photos have included a comment that seems fairly innocent but is actually sending instructions to malware controlled by hackers linked to the Russian government. That’s the finding of security researchers at ESET, a Slovakian security firm that is investigating Turla, a group of hackers that have attacked governments and educational institutions around the world.

Back in February, user “asmith215” wrote “#2hot make loved to her, uupss #Hot #X.” That seems fairly inane, but hidden in that comment are some characters—2kdhuHX—that are actually part of a bit.ly link that “would then let the malware connect to its controllers,” reports Engadget. “Such a method allows the controllers to change where it meets up with the malware without having to change the malware itself.”

