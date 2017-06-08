How to survive the biggest day in news since the November election (Comey hearing, U.K. election)

It’s been said before, but Twitter just might explode with all the events happening today, which is probably the biggest news day since November 9. Pour yourself a jug of cold brew, take a deep breath, and get ready. Here are all the things happening today:

• Former FBI director James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the first time he’s spoken publicly since being fired by President Trump amid the ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia. Here’s the live stream (it starts at 10 a.m. EDT, and it will be also be aired live on C-SPAN, NBC, ABC, CNN):

• The highly anticipated U.K. general election takes place, the most consequential vote in the country since last summer’s Brexit stunner. The next prime minister is almost certain to be incumbent Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour party. At 5 p.m. EDT, a key exit poll will be released. Here you can get all the updates you need.

• The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the fate of Dodd-Frank, the mammoth package of financial regulations passed during the Obama administration to help prevent another financial crisis. Republicans have been plotting its demise for a long time.

• Yahoo shareholders will vote whether the company should be sold to Verizon for $4.5 billion. After all the drama about massive hacks and Marissa Mayer’s leadership, this really marks the end for the tech pioneer started back in 1995.

Are you having fun yet?