Anthony Bourdain Is Looking To Go “Deeper, Farther, Wider, And Smarter” With “Explore Parts Unknown”

It was only four years ago that CNN took what, at the time, seemed like a major gamble by expanding its programming beyond news to incorporate original, nonfiction series–the first of which, under CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker’s ward, was Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown .

Whatever naysaying and criticism the network received for the move has long been dwarfed by the massive success of Parts Unknown. Going into its ninth season, Anthony Bourdain’s docuseries travelogue has racked up five Primetime Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, and consistently pulls in high ratings for the network.

And now the show has inspired an expansive digital enterprise that, as Bourdain puts it, will take Parts Unknown “deeper and farther and wider and smarter.”

Explore Parts Unknown is a partnership among CNN, digital journal Roads & Kingdom, and production company Zero Point Zero to broaden the context of places Bourdain has traveled in past seasons, using original long-form journalism, photography, and videos. The site’s features will include a six-episode digital-only series; a time-stamped interactive element mapping the “perfect 12 hours” of a given destination; hotel bar dispatches from Bourdain; and recipes linked to episodes of Parts Unknown.

Essentially, Explore Parts Unknown is an obsessively detailed travel guide to eat and explore on Bourdain’s level.

“We only cover so much in my show–it’s a very first-person, very personal essay in a place that often only covers one aspect of a location,” Bourdain says. “Wouldn’t it be great to have Roads & Kingdoms writers fleshing out or providing links, additional content, and related stories?”