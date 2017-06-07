How to get Alexa to troll the Cavs or Warriors fans in your life

Tonight is Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the third consecutive time that the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have gone head-to-head for the championship. To date, the score is one ring each, and the Warriors have streaked to a 2-0 lead in this year’s Finals, with newcomer Kevin Durant powering the Western Conference champs over the defending NBA champs. But as we know from last year, when the Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit, mainly thanks to an incredible performance from eventual NBA Finals MVP LeBron James, no lead is safe against the King .

With all that in mind, you may be looking to tease your fellow Warriors or Cavs fan friends or family members. And for that, as SportTechie wrote today, Amazon‘s Alexa has a few hard-edged jokes at the ready. All you have to do (see the video above) is ask the digital assistant for a “Warriors burn” or a “Cavaliers burn.” To wit: “How do you spell cupcake using only two letters? KD–” a reference to the taunting Oklahoma City Thunder fans gave Durant when he returned to his former longtime home in February.

Or, “What did Steph Curry learn in grade school? If at first you don’t succeed, stack your team, and try, try again–” a reference to the Warriors signing future Hall of Famer Durant after coming up just short of beating the Cavs last year. And if your taste runs more to taunting Cleveland fans, you could go with, “Why is Kyrie Irving missing his jumpers? He believes his shot is flat–” a reference to the Cleveland point guard’s recent statement that the world is flat. Alexa will be here all week.