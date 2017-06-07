Behold the awesome social media dominance of “Walking Dead” in one Nielsen chart

You can stop pretending you don’t love tweeting about zombies. Nielsen has released the results of its new Social Content Ratings—a comprehensive methodology it launched at the beginning of the TV season—and the results show AMC’s The Walking Dead is (pun intended) killing it. The long-running zombie drama dominated chatter on both Facebook and Twitter by a large margin, with each new episode averaging more than 2 million social interactions per episode in the United States. No. 2 on the list is Empire, but it’s not even close. The Fox musical drama averaged 860,000 interactions per episode.