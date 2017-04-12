Lessons From Inside Cole Haan’s Results-Driven Innovation Lab

I’m at Cole Haan’s innovation center, tucked away in the middle of farmhouses and seacoast communities in Greenland, New Hampshire. The space is filled with 3D printers, mood boards, tables littered with leather samples, and wooden benches strewn with cobbler’s lasts. Employees are quietly talking about improbable shoes: high heels that feel like sneakers, leather Oxfords that are virtually weightless, shoes that fit the foot like socks.

Over the last five years, Cole Haan has evolved from its roots as a purveyor of classic New England dress shoes into a brand known for pushing the boundaries of footwear. Every year, it releases new collections as part of the “Grand” line that meet a set of criteria that includes excellent cushioning, breathability, durability, and lightness. At the same time, the company has held on to its 89-year heritage by focusing on craftsmanship and high-quality materials.

Last September, we covered the launch of the GrandRevølution Wash­­ington, a $400 men’s dress shoe with a pliable sole and leather that is able to stretch for a full range of motion. According to the company, this model brought in the most revenue within the dress category last season. This year, it launched the GrandPrø Tennis, a set of leather sneakers weighing 5.6 ounces, which ended up being the most successful launch in the brand’s history, selling more shoes within in the first month than ever before. Much of the creativity that went into these new shoes began here, at the company’s New Hampshire innovation center.

One of the masterminds of this laboratory is Scott Patt, the company’s VP of design and innovation, whose background includes stints at Armani, Nike, and Converse. Two years ago, he was instrumental in building out the procedures at work here. He believes that maintaining some degree of discipline in the midst of creativity is key to making the innovation center as effective as possible. “Many innovation centers are just a bunch of brilliant people, huddled in a corner, coming up with random ideas,” he says. “I just don’t think that’s the best use of talent. I’d rather have my team focused on solving specific problems. Within those guardrails they can go crazy, but you need to have method in the madness.”

Human-Centered Innovation

The process here begins by plotting out the lifestyle of their typical customer. This means thinking about their trajectory over the course of a day, a week, and a year. This might mean going from the gym to work to dinner; from the office to weekend hikes or errands or going from summer sandals to winter boots. The team thinks about the existing pain point throughout this experience, such as the need to switch from dress shoes into sneakers on the commute by foot to an office, or the exact parts of a woman’s foot that hurt after 12 hours in four-inch heels, or the discomfort of wearing heavy winter boots to deal with the elements.

They the team goes wild, imagining the kinds of shoes they might invent if they were not constrained by either science or convention. This is how the brand came up with the idea for a line of shoes that are essentially Oxfords on the top, but sneakers on the bottom. On first blush, this may seem like a whacky idea that defied the rules of fashion. But over the course of iterating and tweaking prototypes, Cole Haan developed a hybrid shoe that has become very popular.

“Shoes impact the entire experience of a person’s day,” Patt says. “The work we do here is driven by the belief that the work we are doing can improve people’s lives.”