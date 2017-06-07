The Apple Watch’s Siri watch face could be WWDC’s sleeper hit

During Apple’s WWDC keynote on Monday, one of the first bits of news involved a new Siri watch fac e in the Apple Watch’s upcoming WatchOS 4 software upgrade. I was intrigued. But I didn’t realize the full potential of the feature until I got a closer look at it today .

The Siri face uses a combination of AI and customizations you set yourself to create a scrolling list of relevant information about your world, from news stories you might care about, to traffic estimates, to boarding passes (if you’re at the airport). It’s all there the second you glance at your watch, with no need to futz around with separate apps.

In some ways, it’s an obvious idea, and one that reminds me of the late Pebble watch’s Timeline interface. But the fact that this watch face isn’t primarily dedicated to telling you what time it is could be a meaningful step in the Apple Watch’s evolution—especially if the AI, which runs on the watch itself, does an effective job of figuring out what you care about.