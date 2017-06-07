Here are James Comey’s prepared remarks for tomorrow’s Senate hearing

In the prepared remarks, Comey makes clear that President Trump directly asked him in one of their conversations to drop the FBI probe into fired national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn: “I had understood the president to be requesting that we drop any investigation into Flynn in connection with false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in December.”

Comey also reveals that he had nine one-on-one conversations with the president in total, three in person and six on the phone. After their first conversation, he was so concerned that he started typing a memo “to ensure accuracy” on a laptop while sitting in an FBI vehicle outside Trump Tower as soon as he had walked out of the meeting. And Comey emphasized that this was an exception for him, since he didn’t write such memos after his two conversations with Obama.

Read the full statement below: