The Medium exodus continues: Backchannel is the latest publication to run for the hills

Backchannel , the technology analysis website led by Steven Levy , is moving to Wired . Editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson tweeted the announcement earlier today, adding that the Backchannel would maintain editorial independence. Both titles are owned by Condé Nast.

Backchannel is joining what can only be described as an exodus of high-profile websites from Ev Williams’s Medium. After the platform announced it would de-emphasize ad revenue as its primary business model, publications began to worry. Other publications that have left include the Ringer, Pacific Standard, and Film School Rejects. But unlike those titles, Backchannel was born on Medium. It was part of the original slew of Medium-owned blogs before Condé Nast scooped it up last year.