Uber’s latest firing: An exec who obtained a rape victim’s medical records

After firing 20 people in the wake of a sexual-harassment investigation, Uber has also let go of Eric Alexander, president of business in Southeast Asia. When it came to light that one of Uber‘s cab drivers in India had raped a passenger and Uber was under scrutiny by local officials, Alexander obtained a copy of the victim’s medical records and shared them with CEO Travis Kalanick and senior vice president Emil Michael, according to Recode. After reading it they began to doubt the veracity of the victim’s claims, according to the report. (The perpetrator, who was being tried on other charges unrelated to this one woman’s case, was later convicted.)