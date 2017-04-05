Gina Bianchini Is Taking On Facebook Once Again With Mighty Networks

In theory, Facebook connects you to a universe of 1.8 billion people. But in practice, as several studies of shown , you only interact with around 150 of them. And that begs a question: Why does everyone continue to rely on Facebook instead of setting up their own social network—one that’s tailored to their personal interests?

Gina Bianchini has been trying to answer that question for over a decade. Her idea is that setting up a social network around any topic, and finding people with the same passions, should be as easy as creating a website. Facebook, by comparison, makes it relatively hard to discover new people, focusing instead on matching up people who already know each other, or showing you information about new people in the larger context of Facebook, and not within a specific subject matter.

Bianchini’s first attempt to let anyone eschew the monolithic nature of Mark Zuckerberg’s company and build their own, focused, social network, was Ning. Cofounded with Marc Andreessen and launched in 2005, Ning created 3 million networks, but it didn’t succeed. Then in 2011, Bianchini began working on Mightybell, a collaborative app to help people get things done in incremental steps—which slowly morphed into a social networking platform for small groups.

Today, Bianchini is at it again, with the launch of Mighty Networks. Her latest attempt to give people with “deep interests” their own networks and the ability to avoid the “nearly impossible” feat of building a Facebook group around those interests, continues the evolution of Mightybell, but with an overhaul of the underlying technology and design (you can read more about these ideas in an essay she published today).

“Facebook connects people who know each other, and makes money holding back information about people’s interests to sell to advertisers,” Bianchini wrote in an early draft of an essay provided to Fast Company. “This means that Facebook isn’t exactly motivated to introduce you to new people around the things you may have in common.”

In the heart of Palo Alto, just blocks away from where Facebook set up its first Silicon Valley office in 2004, Bianchini has assembled a team of 20 to try to succeed with a mobile-first approach to what Ning previously attempted. The time is finally right, she believes, because of the “intelligence” provided by mobile devices.

Mighty Networks has already built a user base of thousands of members around networks focused on Type 1 Diabetes, artistic hairstyles, gender non-conformity, and other topics.