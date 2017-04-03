A Recruiter Explains Four Of The Most Annoying Parts Of The Hiring Process

“Where are you working now?”

That line alone is innocent. However when it’s asked after you very well know that your resume’s sitting somewhere on that person’s computer, it is maddening. So, why does it happen? Why does it sometimes feel like recruiters go out of their way to make the interview process harder? The good news is that they don’t. I can promise you that 9 out of 10 don’t do anything with the intention of making you frustrated. Which brings me to my next point (and really the point of this entire article)—that behind every annoying move is a legitimate reason. Let me explain. 1. When We Ask For Additional Copies Of Your Resume Before I became a recruiter, I just about lost my mind anytime I was asked to send an “updated” resume. “I sent this application to you three days ago,” I’d think to myself. “My resume is not going to be much different now!” However, once I was on the other side of the table, I learned why this happened. And it’s actually good news for you because I typically only asked when I wanted to pass it along to the hiring manager. You see, most hiring managers I worked with preferred hard copies. So while I figured this would inconvenience the candidate, I also knew it would move the process along more quickly for them. (Okay, I also didn’t always want to dig through my inbox to find it, if we’re being completely honest.) 2. When We Don’t Follow-Up As Promised I used to lean on my “unforgiving” calendar as an excuse for not providing next steps to applicants in a timely fashion. But it wasn’t just that. Putting together next steps in an interview often involves coordinating lots of schedules and discussing a few things about the candidate (for example, what to do if the person’s awesome, but seeking a higher salary than what was originally budgeted for).