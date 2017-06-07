Arianna Huffington: I never said Uber didn’t have a systemic culture problem

At the iCONIC Conference in New York, Huffington Post founder and Uber board member Arianna Huffington walked back a comment she made earlier this year about problem inside Uber, CNBC reports: “I never said there wasn’t a systemic cultural problem, I was talking specifically about sexual harassment,” said Huffington. The remark comes as Uber is restructuring its leadership team in the wake of an internal investigation that lead to the firing of 20 people.