Two top intel chiefs say they never felt pressure to “do anything illegal, immoral, unethical, or inappropriate”

Tomorrow’s appearance by former FBI Director James Comey is the big drama that everyone’s eagerly anticipating ( some bars in D.C. are even opening early to handle the crowds ), but today’s hearing with other intel officials is proving to be just as compelling to watch.

While Comey is expected to speak out for the first time about his reported claim that the president asked him to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, two intel chiefs testified today that they never felt pressure to do anything improper. While Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and the head of the National Security Agency, Adm. Mike Rogers, declined to discuss their discussions with Trump, Coats did say: “I have never been pressured, I’ve never felt pressure to intervene or interfere, in any way, with shaping intelligence in a political way.”

