Watch Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home gang up on Apple’s HomePod in this all-too-real Colbert skit 

Apple recently announced its new HomePod, which will rival Amazon‘s Alexa and Google Home in the smart speaker market. The tech companies are not pleased about Apple’s foray into their product space. The only solution? Murder. At least that’s according to a sketch from The Late Show, which pits the helpful home assistants against each other in a fight to the death—or a dance-off—whichever comes first. In the bit, the two internet-enabled speakers chat about the new Apple product. “It’s $350,” said Google Home. “Who will buy it?”