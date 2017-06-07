Apple finally realizes letting people fix their iPhone screens is all it’s cracked up to be

Cracking the screen on your iPhone is always a headache. Not only because cracks make it difficult to use your phone as a very expensive mirror, but also because Apple has made fixing those cracks a time-consuming nightmare that involves sitting in an Apple store for hours. Now, Reuters reports that butter-fingered iPhone users may be able to spend hours in a Best Buy instead.

Apple is finally letting other vendors fix their phones, giving authorized third-party repair stores access to their proprietary glass-fixing devices, called Horizon Machines. By the end of 2017, there will be 400 authorized third-party repair centers in 25 countries, Apple executives told Reuters, including Best Buy. It’s hard to say whether Apple has seen the error of its iPhone-fixing ways or if they are simply acting preemptively as more states sign on to so-called “right to repair” bills that are intended to help consumers fix their very expensive mirrors despite efforts by tech companies to monopolize the repair market.



[Photo: Flickr user mjayspanet]