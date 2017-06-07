advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Apple finally realizes letting people fix their iPhone screens is all it’s cracked up to be

By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

Cracking the screen on your iPhone is always a headache. Not only because cracks make it difficult to use your phone as a very expensive mirror, but also because Apple has made fixing those cracks a time-consuming nightmare that involves sitting in an Apple store for hours. Now, Reuters reports that butter-fingered iPhone users may be able to spend hours in a Best Buy instead.  

Apple is finally letting other vendors fix their phones, giving authorized third-party repair stores access to their proprietary glass-fixing devices, called Horizon Machines. By the end of 2017, there will be 400 authorized third-party repair centers in 25 countries, Apple executives told Reuters, including Best Buy. It’s hard to say whether Apple has seen the error of its iPhone-fixing ways or if they are simply acting preemptively as more states sign on to so-called “right to repair” bills that are intended to help consumers fix their very expensive mirrors despite efforts by tech companies to monopolize the repair market. 


[Photo: Flickr user mjayspanet

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life