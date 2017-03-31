Raising The Snapchat And Instagram Generation

I was walking near the creek behind my house with my 14-year-old daughter and her friend. Walking ahead of me they suddenly huddled together so I couldn’t hear what they were saying. Giggling, they pointed to the trees, then the creek, then turned back to me to say “here dad, take our picture.” As my daughter handed me her iPhone I could see she had Instagram (or “Insta” as she calls it) open on the screen. So I knew this would be no ordinary photo.

Every single picture, and I do mean every single picture, my 14- and 12-year-old daughters put on Instagram is heavily produced. It is never random. They spend a lot of time planning the pose, the content of the picture, and how it is all laid out. Every little thing is planned out. There are no accidents in Insta shots. I’ve observed this pattern so many times now that I groan inside when they ask me to take a shot. I know it’s going to take a while since the picture has to be “perfect.”

So here I am behind our house for 20 minutes trying to get the perfect shot while they stand together with their hands carefully woven together in the shape of a heart, and placed in just the right spot so you can see a design in the tree in the background.

It’s All About The Likes

Professional Instagrammers, professional photographers, artists, models, upstart brands, and large companies understand the like button is valuable social currency. Over the years YouTube videos and blog post how-to’s have shown up explaining the right way and wrong way to take an Instagram picture to maximize that currency.

But for my daughters, this form of social currency impacts the social dynamic in the real world of junior high school. As much as I hate the sound of it, Likes really do play a role in kids’ social status and popularity at school.

To put some science behind this view, our firm spoke to a dozen teens across the U.S. We continually heard how they frequently post a picture on Instagram, then go onto Facebook, Snapchat, and other social media outlets to ask their friends to like their photo on Instagram.

We also heard frequently in our interviews about teens deleting their photos from Instagram if they don’t get enough likes in a short amount of time. Apparently, it’s embarrassing to kids to have a photo on Instagram with just a few likes, so better to just delete. It made me remember all the stuff I did in junior high and high school that I wish I could have just deleted from the social consciousness of the school. Apparently, in the digital age, this is now possible.