Ready to join a protest? Conan O’Brien has an app for that

“Since President Trump took office, it seems like there’s a new march or protest happening every single day,” Conan O’Brien said on Conan. He’s not wrong. Trump has given women, scientists, immigrants, truth seekers, and their supporters a lot to march about since he became president. There are so many marches taking place that it can be hard to keep up. That’s where O’Brien’s new app comes in. MarchFindr helps people stay woke out there by linking them up to the hottest protests. It’s easy to get politically active with this user-friendly app that is basically Tinder for the protest movement. Simply put in your location, select the issues that are most important to you, and hook up with like-minded folks. While the app is (probably?) a joke, honestly, it would be pretty helpful if someone actually invented this thing. Watch the video here.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens