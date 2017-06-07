Ready to join a protest? Conan O’Brien has an app for that

“Since President Trump took office, it seems like there’s a new march or protest happening every single day,” Conan O’Brien said on Conan. He’s not wrong. Trump has given women, scientists, immigrants, truth seekers, and their supporters a lot to march about since he became president. There are so many marches taking place that it can be hard to keep up. That’s where O’Brien’s new app comes in. MarchFindr helps people stay woke out there by linking them up to the hottest protests. It’s easy to get politically active with this user-friendly app that is basically Tinder for the protest movement. Simply put in your location, select the issues that are most important to you, and hook up with like-minded folks. While the app is (probably?) a joke, honestly, it would be pretty helpful if someone actually invented this thing. Watch the video here.