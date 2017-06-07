Hyperloop One just revealed some potential European routes

Nearly a year after it revealed a crop of proposed routes in the United States, Hyperloop One has now unveiled semi-finalist proposals for a European Hyperloop. Germany, Scotland, and Spain were among the countries with interest in the new transit tech, according to CNBC. One proposed circular route would go around Germany and hit cities including Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, and Cologne. Another would circle the Netherlands via Amsterdam in the north and Eindhoven in the south.