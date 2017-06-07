Hyperloop One just revealed some potential European routes

Nearly a year after it revealed a crop of proposed routes in the United States, Hyperloop One has now unveiled semi-finalist proposals for a European Hyperloop. Germany, Scotland, and Spain were among the countries with interest in the new transit tech, according to CNBC. One proposed circular route would go around Germany and hit cities including Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, and Cologne. Another would circle the Netherlands via Amsterdam in the north and Eindhoven in the south.
The Hyperloop is a concept transportation technology that uses a system of vacuum tubes to transport pods of people or goods at speeds of up to 750 miles per hour. The idea was first popularized by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2013. Since then, companies have emerged to build this futuristic transport system. Hyperloop One expects to have a full-systems test of its product later this year.
[Photo: Hyperloop]