Christopher Wray, Trump’s pick for FBI director, was Chris Christie’s attorney during the Bridgegate scandal

It’s been almost exactly a month since President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey and he finally tapped a replacement: Christopher A. Wray. The former Justice Department official served under Comey from 2003 to 2005 but currently works in private practice at King & Spalding law firm, where he is known as a top litigator in white-collar crime and government investigations . Here are some fact facts about Wray:

• He was the personal attorney to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie during the “Bridgegate” controversy over the closing of several lanes on the George Washington Bridge as political payback, a scandal which effectively killed Christie’s chances to serve Trump in the White House. Christie was cleared of criminal charges in that case.

• He led the Justice Department’s criminal division, where he supervised several prominent fraud investigations, including the Enron case.

• During the Valerie Plame leak investigation, in which George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove was accused of leaking information about Plame, Wray and Comey both persuaded then Attorney General John Ashcroft to recuse him from the matter and to let Comey appoint a special prosecutor.

• He graduated from Yale in 1989 and from Yale Law School in 1992, is married with two children, and lives in Georgia.

[Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images]