The U.S. doesn’t even make the top 25 when it comes to mobile connection speeds

That’s according to the latest State of the Internet report from Akamai , which showed the U.S. smack in the middle with average speeds of 10.7 megabits per second (ranging from a high of 26 Mbps in the U.K. to 2.8 Mbps in Venezuela) . In other results:

• Germany had the highest peak mobile connection speed at 200 Mbps in the first quarter.

• The global average connection speed was 7.2 Mbps (an increase of 15% year-over- year).

• The global average peak connection speed increased 28% year-over-year to 44.6 Mbps in the first quarter.

• Again, South Korea showed off the highest average connection speed globally at 28.6 Mbps in the first quarter.

• And Singapore had the highest peak connection speed at 184.5 Mbps in the first quarter.



[Image: Akamai]