The U.S. doesn’t even make the top 25 when it comes to mobile connection speeds

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

That’s according to the latest State of the Internet report from Akamai, which showed the U.S. smack in the middle with average speeds of 10.7 megabits per second (ranging from a high of 26 Mbps in the U.K. to 2.8 Mbps in Venezuela). In other results:

• Germany had the highest peak mobile connection speed at 200 Mbps in the first quarter.

• The global average connection speed was 7.2 Mbps (an increase of 15% year-over- year).

• The global average peak connection speed increased 28% year-over-year to 44.6 Mbps in the first quarter.

• Again, South Korea showed off the highest average connection speed globally at 28.6 Mbps in the first quarter.

• And Singapore had the highest peak connection speed at 184.5 Mbps in the first quarter.


[Image: Akamai]

